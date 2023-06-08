110 ° Day Contest
Couple arrested for allegedly stealing puppy from Glendale breeder

Taylor Sines, 27, and Logan Niemann, 26, were arrested after allegedly stealing a husky puppy...
Taylor Sines, 27, and Logan Niemann, 26, were arrested after allegedly stealing a husky puppy from a Glendale breeder last month.(Glendale Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman are facing robbery charges after they allegedly stole a puppy and assaulted its owner last month in Glendale. Police have identified the suspects as 27-year-old Taylor Sines and 26-year-old Logan Niemann.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, Glendale police were called to a robbery at a home near 63rd Avenue and Butler Drive. During the investigation, police learned that Sines had arranged to meet a husky breeder to buy one of her puppies. During the meeting, Sines allegedly pushed the woman and took the puppy, then jumped into a truck being driven by Niemann.

Once police identified the suspects, officers served a search warrant at the couple’s home on June 7. Inside the home, detectives reportedly found the stolen husky puppy and another dog in a bathroom. Police say the condition of the home was determined to be “inhumane and uninhabitable for an animal.” Sines and Niemann were booked on charges including aggravated robbery and animal mistreatment.

The husky puppy has since been reunited with its rightful owners. Officers believe the second dog was also stolen and are trying to determine who it belongs to. If you have recently had a dog stolen and believe it could be yours, call the Glendale Police Department’s non-emergency line at (623) 930-3000 with a description of the dog and proof of ownership.

The stolen husky puppy was given a bath before being reunited with its owner.
The stolen husky puppy was given a bath before being reunited with its owner.(Glendale Police Dept.)

