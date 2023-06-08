Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 7, 2023:

Tumi 2.0 | 1245 W Guadalupe Rd., Mesa

3 violations

No records available on handling fish Raw chicken stored above tomatoes Salsa not kept cold enough

D’Lite Healthy on the Go | 3214 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

Employee handling banana for smoothie with bare hands Eggs and rice not held at proper temperature Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Amigos Carniceria | 9210 Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe

3 violations

Employee not washing hands properly No discard time for cooked carnitas Shredded cheese not kept cold enough

Crossroads AZ | 6430 S. McClintock Dr., Tempe

4 violations

Roast Beef and Ham kept past discard dates Organic growth on cheese sauce Raw salmon above box of liquor Raw pork heavily discolored

Bosa Donuts | 3722 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix

5 violations

Employee handling cash then making bagel sandwich Cooked boba and milk tea not date marked Tylenol above seasoning packets Box of butane over bags of sprinkles Live roach under sink

Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores

Wild Horse West | 8415 W Carefree Dr., Peoria

Honey Bears Bar B Q | 5012 E Van Buren St., Phoenix

Subway | 942 E Pima St., Gila Bend

Yen Ching Restaurant | 126 S Power Rd., Mesa

Burger Mania | 2302 W Bell Rd., Phoenix

Village Inn | 14539 NW Grand Ave., Surprise

