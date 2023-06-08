Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 7, 2023:
Tumi 2.0 | 1245 W Guadalupe Rd., Mesa
3 violations
- No records available on handling fish
- Raw chicken stored above tomatoes
- Salsa not kept cold enough
D’Lite Healthy on the Go | 3214 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix
3 violations
- Employee handling banana for smoothie with bare hands
- Eggs and rice not held at proper temperature
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
Amigos Carniceria | 9210 Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe
3 violations
- Employee not washing hands properly
- No discard time for cooked carnitas
- Shredded cheese not kept cold enough
Crossroads AZ | 6430 S. McClintock Dr., Tempe
4 violations
- Roast Beef and Ham kept past discard dates
- Organic growth on cheese sauce
- Raw salmon above box of liquor
- Raw pork heavily discolored
Bosa Donuts | 3722 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix
5 violations
- Employee handling cash then making bagel sandwich
- Cooked boba and milk tea not date marked
- Tylenol above seasoning packets
- Box of butane over bags of sprinkles
- Live roach under sink
Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores
Wild Horse West | 8415 W Carefree Dr., Peoria
Honey Bears Bar B Q | 5012 E Van Buren St., Phoenix
Subway | 942 E Pima St., Gila Bend
Yen Ching Restaurant | 126 S Power Rd., Mesa
Burger Mania | 2302 W Bell Rd., Phoenix
Village Inn | 14539 NW Grand Ave., Surprise
