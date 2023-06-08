110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

Mold on cheese sauce and a live cockroach under a sink are some recent Phoenix area restaurant violations.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 7, 2023:

Tumi 2.0 | 1245 W Guadalupe Rd., Mesa

3 violations

  1. No records available on handling fish
  2. Raw chicken stored above tomatoes
  3. Salsa not kept cold enough

D’Lite Healthy on the Go | 3214 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

  1. Employee handling banana for smoothie with bare hands
  2. Eggs and rice not held at proper temperature
  3. Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Amigos Carniceria | 9210 Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe

3 violations

  1. Employee not washing hands properly
  2. No discard time for cooked carnitas
  3. Shredded cheese not kept cold enough

Crossroads AZ | 6430 S. McClintock Dr., Tempe

4 violations

  1. Roast Beef and Ham kept past discard dates
  2. Organic growth on cheese sauce
  3. Raw salmon above box of liquor
  4. Raw pork heavily discolored

Bosa Donuts | 3722 E Indian School Rd., Phoenix

5 violations

  1. Employee handling cash then making bagel sandwich
  2. Cooked boba and milk tea not date marked
  3. Tylenol above seasoning packets
  4. Box of butane over bags of sprinkles
  5. Live roach under sink

Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores

Wild Horse West | 8415 W Carefree Dr., Peoria

Honey Bears Bar B Q | 5012 E Van Buren St., Phoenix

Subway | 942 E Pima St., Gila Bend

Yen Ching Restaurant | 126 S Power Rd., Mesa

Burger Mania | 2302 W Bell Rd., Phoenix

Village Inn | 14539 NW Grand Ave., Surprise

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

A Tempe bar and grill with heavily discolored meat
The Maricopa County Recorder's Office is launching an alert system to keep people informed of...
Maricopa County launches alert tool to help warn of possible deed fraud
Maricopa County has new tool to help prevent deed fraud
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants