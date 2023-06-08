Child hit by police cruiser in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is in the hospital after being hit by a police cruiser in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The collision happened near 11th Avenue and Yuma Road just before 6:30 p.m. A Phoenix Police spokesperson confirmed the child is in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crash. 11th Avenue will be closed between Pima and Yuma streets.

Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident involving a Phoenix police patrol vehicle and a young child in the neighborhood of a 11th Avenue and Pima Street. pic.twitter.com/WHQoXPNytD — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 8, 2023

