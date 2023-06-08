110 ° Day Contest
Child hit by police cruiser in south Phoenix

A Phoenix Police spokesperson confirmed the child is in critical condition.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is in the hospital after being hit by a police cruiser in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The collision happened near 11th Avenue and Yuma Road just before 6:30 p.m. A Phoenix Police spokesperson confirmed the child is in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crash. 11th Avenue will be closed between Pima and Yuma streets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

