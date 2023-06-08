Back to triple digits this weekend for the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High clouds moved over Arizona during the afternoon hours and provided a nice contrast to the past couple of days of virtually cloudless days. Though warmer, we expect our weather to remain quiet as we move through the next couple of days. Smoke is on everyone’s mind with the terrible air quality in the eastern third of the country caused by hundreds of wildfires in eastern Canada. We have a smoke issue in Flagstaff because of a prescribed burn west of Oak Creek Canyon. During the afternoon hours, one air quality station on the west side of town reported smoke in the unhealthful range with levels comparable to some of the stations on the east coast.

Luckily, the smoke issue is localized and expected to improve overnight. But if you’re getting the smoke in Flagstaff, it’s a big deal for you right now. The smoke issue, PM 2.5 particles, should be better in Flagstaff on Friday.

Temperatures are headed back into the triple digits in the Valley for Saturday, but we’ll quickly cool down Sunday into the mid-90s as another storm system settles in central California. Along with the cooler air on Sunday, we expect it to be a rather breezy day around the state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.