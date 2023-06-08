10 people displaced after apartment fire in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least 10 people have been displaced following an apartment fire Thursday morning in west Phoenix.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a complex near 55th Avenue and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, but two apartments were damaged.

No one was hurt and the Community Assistance Program responded to help residents who were affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

