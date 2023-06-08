110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

10 people displaced after apartment fire in west Phoenix

Officials say 10 people were displaced after an apartment fire near 55th Avenue and McDowell...
Officials say 10 people were displaced after an apartment fire near 55th Avenue and McDowell Road Thursday morning.(Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least 10 people have been displaced following an apartment fire Thursday morning in west Phoenix.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a complex near 55th Avenue and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, but two apartments were damaged.

No one was hurt and the Community Assistance Program responded to help residents who were affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with Phoenix-based makers of dog toy
The collision happened near 11th Avenue and Yuma Road just before 6:30 p.m.
Child hit by police cruiser in south Phoenix
Woman reunited with rescuer after 41 years