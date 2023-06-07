‘Zombie Hunter’ sentenced to death for Phoenix canal murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A serial killer who referred to himself as the “Zombie Hunter” has been sentenced to death. Judge Suzanne Cohen handed down the ruling Wednesday afternoon at the Maricopa County Superior Court in downtown Phoenix.

Following a six-month bench trial that ended in April, Bryan Patrick Miller was convicted of murdering Angela Brosso in 1992 and Melanie Bernas the following year along the Phoenix canals. Brosso died the night before her 22nd birthday, while Bernas was 17 when she was killed. Investigators found both women had been sliced with a knife and showed signs of sexual assault.

Miller was linked to the murders 20 years later and his trial finally got underway last September. Miller waived his right to a jury trial, meaning it was up to the judge alone to convict him and then decide his sentence.

The sentencing phase of the trial happened last month, where Miller spoke in court for the first time. “I am not looking for sympathy today,” he said on May 22. “This time is for the family and the friends of the victims. I cannot imagine what pain they have endured for all these years.”

