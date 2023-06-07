Woman arrested for alleged shooting death of man at his west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman has been arrested after shooting and killing a man two weeks ago in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

In documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, 30-year-old Rebecca Paulina Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Adrian Cantu Silva while dropping him off in front of his home near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. On May 23, according to police papers, the two were out together along with Rodriguez’s friend Rosa Mae Mendoza.

Rodriguez and Silva were romantically involved, and Silva was married, according to court documents. Rodriguez told officers that the three were at Silva’s house drinking before they went to a swingers club. Court documents say police were able to trace where the three went that night using their cellphone data, confirming Rodriguez’s statement. She also sold Silva the handgun used in the shooting the same evening, documents say.

Rodriguez told officers, according to records, that Silva had been in a domestic violence situation with his wife and that she and Mendoza were spending time with him to cheer him up. After the swingers club, the two women drove Silva to his home as his wife left the house.

Police were able to find video and audio footage from nearby residences of the incident. The footage showed a black SUV arriving in front of Silva’s residence, and the three exiting the vehicle. An argument broke out and a few moments later, a gunshot can be heard, and one of the women saying something similar to “he is shot.” Then the two women returned to the SUV and drove away, documents say.

Rodriguez told police that Silva was a good friend and that the deadly shot was an accident. During the investigation, police learned that there had previously been an incident involving Rodriguez and another woman at Silva’s house. She was arrested on Monday and booked on one count of 2nd-degree murder. Her bail is set to $1 million.

