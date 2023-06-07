110 ° Day Contest
Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on Dallas on Arizona’s Family

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates her score against the Minnesota Lynx...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates her score against the Minnesota Lynx with Sophie Cunningham, right, and Michaela Onyenwere, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The Mercury won 90-81. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Phoenix Mercury are heading to Texas to play the Dallas Wings Wednesday evening and you can watch the game on Arizona’s Family!

Last Friday, Brittney Griner scored 24 points but the Mercury fell to the Los Angeles Sparks in overtime 99-93. The 1-3 Mercury are currently in fourth place in the WNBA Western Conference and looking to bounce back vs. the 3-3 Wings Wednesday at 5 p.m. MST.

You can catch the game on Arizona’s Family Sports over the air on channel 44 or on Cox channel 13. This evening’s game will also be simulcast on channel 3.5, which is now broadcasting in HD!

