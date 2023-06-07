Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on Dallas on Arizona’s Family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Mercury are heading to Texas to play the Dallas Wings Wednesday evening and you can watch the game on Arizona’s Family!

Last Friday, Brittney Griner scored 24 points but the Mercury fell to the Los Angeles Sparks in overtime 99-93. The 1-3 Mercury are currently in fourth place in the WNBA Western Conference and looking to bounce back vs. the 3-3 Wings Wednesday at 5 p.m. MST.

You can catch the game on Arizona’s Family Sports over the air on channel 44 or on Cox channel 13. This evening’s game will also be simulcast on channel 3.5, which is now broadcasting in HD!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.