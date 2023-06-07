Veteran-run Mesa company gifts Marine vet brand-new AC unit for free

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Marine veteran will be staying cool this summer, thanks to a Mesa company. James Kranz has needed a new AC unit, and his disability has made it hard to stand the Valley heat. “It stinks because I can’t do anything. I’m stuck in bed, and it’s just getting warmer and warmer. It’s just frustrating, to say the least. I could throw in some other words, probably. But frustrating pretty much covers it,” said Kranz. “The last technician that looked at it said, I don’t know how it’s still running. That pretty much summed it up.”

Kranz’s home was reaching up to 89 degrees because his unit wasn’t working properly. He contacted vetslink.org, and one company came to his rescue. Semper Fi Heating and Cooling is run by Marine veterans just like Kranz. “Being a bunch of Marines at Semper Fi, we don’t leave any of our service men and women behind, so here we are, and we’re taking care of our Jim in there,” said John Ezell with Semper Fi.

Those at Semper Fi gave Kranz a brand-new AC unit, but they decided to go a step further. “We’re going to drop a new air conditioner for him, free of charge, and take care of some of the ducting issues inside his home,” said Ezell.

On Tuesday, crews ripped out Kranz’s old AC and replaced it to keep the veteran’s home cool — all for free! Semper Fi offers a 20% discount to all members of the military, active or not, first responders and their families.

