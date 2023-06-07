110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tempe city leaders open new cooling center, connecting residents to resources

There's a new place to find relief from the heat at the brand-new Tempe cooling center.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As summer fast approaches, the city of Tempe is utilizing the popular cooling centers used around the Valley to help residents connect to resources and make necessary connections.

City officials say that the EnVision Center will open as a year-round resource helping community members find a job, get housing assistance, find childcare and parenting programs, get GED classes, and even learn about emergency preparedness. “With the new cooling center open, there are now nine locations in Tempe available for heat relief between the city and nonprofit partners,” said city spokesperson Susie Steckner.

EnVision will also be the city’s first “Resilient Energy Hub,” equipped with solar power and battery storage should electric service be lost during severe weather or in an emergency. The EnVision Center is located near Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard. For more information, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

Places to find relief from the heat at new Tempe cooling center
The Scottsdale YMCA advises any would be rescuers not to jump in the water to save someone....
Swim Safe: Scottsdale YMCA on how to safely rescue someone from the water
How the City of Phoenix is preparing for 2023 monsoon
ANDI is a manikin that can breathe, sweat and shiver like a human. He's designed to help ASU...
Meet ANDI: A ‘manikin’ at ASU that can breathe, sweat and shiver like a human