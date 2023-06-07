Tempe city leaders open new cooling center, connecting residents to resources

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As summer fast approaches, the city of Tempe is utilizing the popular cooling centers used around the Valley to help residents connect to resources and make necessary connections.

City officials say that the EnVision Center will open as a year-round resource helping community members find a job, get housing assistance, find childcare and parenting programs, get GED classes, and even learn about emergency preparedness. “With the new cooling center open, there are now nine locations in Tempe available for heat relief between the city and nonprofit partners,” said city spokesperson Susie Steckner.

EnVision will also be the city’s first “Resilient Energy Hub,” equipped with solar power and battery storage should electric service be lost during severe weather or in an emergency. The EnVision Center is located near Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard. For more information, click/tap here.

