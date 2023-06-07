Phoenix awarded nearly $20 million to offer shelter, services to homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Housing has awarded almost $20 million through the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund to organizations offering resources to those experiencing homelessness. Gov. Hobbs designated $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated immediately before June 30.

This HSS fund awards grants to counties, cities, towns, tribal governments, and national programs. The following cities and counties received funding:

City of Flagstaff: $840,000

City of Mesa: $1,000,000

City of Phoenix: $13,300,000

City of Scottsdale: $940,000

City of Tempe: $929,000

City of Tucson: $2,733,000

Coconino County: $133,000

Tucson mayor Regina Romero said the city plans to utilize the funds for expanding emergency shelters and buying more property for its Housing First program. Coconino County Health and Human Services director Kim Mussel man said, “The ADOH funding will allow Coconino County to provide safe shelter through hotel vouchers and vital wrap-around services to unsheltered persons that are impacted by the closure of sober living homes and residential facilities, the expiration of the Public Health Act, and individuals exiting incarceration and unable to find shelter.”

Recently, Gov. Hobbs vetoed a bill that would ban tents and tarps in public areas, a piece of legislation sparked in part by a Maricopa County judge’s order in April to clean up “The Zone,” a large homeless camp that is in the downtown Phoenix area.

If you are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix, please get in touch with Central Arizona Shelter Services to connect with resources and organizations that can help you.

