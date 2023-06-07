110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix awarded nearly $20 million to offer shelter, services to homeless

Nearly $20 million were disbursed across Arizona to help bolster organizations serving the...
Nearly $20 million were disbursed across Arizona to help bolster organizations serving the homeless.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Housing has awarded almost $20 million through the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund to organizations offering resources to those experiencing homelessness. Gov. Hobbs designated $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated immediately before June 30.

This HSS fund awards grants to counties, cities, towns, tribal governments, and national programs. The following cities and counties received funding:

  • City of Flagstaff: $840,000
  • City of Mesa: $1,000,000
  • City of Phoenix: $13,300,000
  • City of Scottsdale: $940,000
  • City of Tempe: $929,000
  • City of Tucson: $2,733,000
  • Coconino County: $133,000

Tucson mayor Regina Romero said the city plans to utilize the funds for expanding emergency shelters and buying more property for its Housing First program. Coconino County Health and Human Services director Kim Mussel man said, “The ADOH funding will allow Coconino County to provide safe shelter through hotel vouchers and vital wrap-around services to unsheltered persons that are impacted by the closure of sober living homes and residential facilities, the expiration of the Public Health Act, and individuals exiting incarceration and unable to find shelter.”

Recently, Gov. Hobbs vetoed a bill that would ban tents and tarps in public areas, a piece of legislation sparked in part by a Maricopa County judge’s order in April to clean up “The Zone,” a large homeless camp that is in the downtown Phoenix area.

If you are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix, please get in touch with Central Arizona Shelter Services to connect with resources and organizations that can help you.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

Rebecca Rodriguez allegedly shot the victim in front of his home after hanging out with him all...
Woman arrested for alleged shooting death of man at his west Phoenix home
According to Goodyear police, nine people have filed complaints about a business called Vintage...
Arizonans paid thousands for custom cars that were never delivered
Phoenix has already seen two days below 100 this month and if the seven-day forecast holds,...
Hello, 90s! Phoenix could see its coolest June since 2009
Around $100 million in medical debt relief will be dispersed among Arizonans very soon.
Health groups buy up $110M in medical debt to help clear bills for Arizonans
.Aasim Hart, 34, was one of two men wanted after he and another man, Jamel Moodie went to...
Fugitive arrested in connection to man’s 2016 murder in Chandler