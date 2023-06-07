Overnight house fire in north Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix fire officials battled a large house fire early Wednesday morning in near north Scottsdale.

Phoenix fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that they were called out to a home near 56th Street and Bell Road at 3 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the structure. Video of the scene showed thick black smoke billowing throughout the neighborhood, with eyewitnesses reporting that some smoke could even be seen from the Loop 101 freeway a couple of miles north.

The incident changed to a first-alarm fire, and more crews were called to fight the blaze. Ultimately, with the help of several ladder trucks and what firefighters call a “Big Water” operation, crews were able to get a handle on the fire.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators are now working to learn more about what caused the fire.

