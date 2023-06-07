110 ° Day Contest
Officer hospitalized after crash in Scottsdale

The collision happened near Miller and McKellips roads.
The collision happened near Miller and McKellips roads.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash in Scottsdale has left an officer in the hospital on Tuesday evening. Investigators say the officer’s patrol car and another vehicle collided into each other near Miller and McKellips roads just before 7 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Scottsdale Vehicle Crimes and Reconstruction Unit say speed and impairment weren’t factors in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

