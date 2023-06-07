Officer hospitalized after crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash in Scottsdale has left an officer in the hospital on Tuesday evening. Investigators say the officer’s patrol car and another vehicle collided into each other near Miller and McKellips roads just before 7 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Scottsdale Vehicle Crimes and Reconstruction Unit say speed and impairment weren’t factors in the crash.

🚨#TrafficAlert🚨 The entire intersection of Miller Rd and McKellips Rd will be CLOSED for a collision investigation involving a Scottsdale Police officer's patrol vehicle & another vehicle. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/2fg0zKIHRO — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 7, 2023

