110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

More kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need, study says

FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.
FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More kids, teens and young adults are experiencing anxiety, but fewer are getting the right treatment, according to a study published in Pediatrics.

It looked at data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 2006 to 2018.

The patients ranged in age from four to 24 years old.

Researchers looked at office-based physician visits to see how many included an anxiety disorder diagnosis and what treatment, if any, was given.

They found that while visits for anxiety increased, the proportion of visits with therapy decreased.

Researchers said that is troubling, as existing evidence has shown that for most people, therapy is the best way to treat anxiety. And for severe cases, a combination of both therapy and medication is recommended.

Families can find help getting care and resources through their child’s school or workplace or by visiting onoursleeves.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Crews fight first-alarm house fire in north Scottsdale
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue
The collision happened near Miller and McKellips roads Tuesday evening.
Officer released from hospital after crash in Scottsdale
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia