Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

AZFAMILY | Mohave County Sheriff - generic
AZFAMILY | Mohave County Sheriff - generic(File image courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide that happened on the 5300 block of Willow Rd. last week.

According to a release from the office, dispatch received a call at approximately 8:53 p.m. on June 1 from someone saying that her neighbor had “visible gunshot wounds.” That male subject alleged that he had been shot by his brother following a verbal altercation.

The man said he returned fire and struck his brother, then fled to the neighbor’s house. Deputies arrived on the scene and later turned the investigation over to detectives.

The body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, who will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The other person involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the dead man is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

