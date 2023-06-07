Mild Wednesday weather for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunshine with a high of 97 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. That’s about five degrees below normal for this time of year in the Phoenix area.

Our mild June temperatures are thanks to an area of low pressure to our west over California. This will also drive gusty winds in the high country of Arizona today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Four Corners region today, but the rest of the state will stay dry.

Smoke is likely in the High Country today thanks to prescribed burns, especially in the Flagstaff and Oak Creek areas.

For the Valley, we’ll hover between 96 and 100 degrees for the next week with abundant sunshine and no rain likely.

