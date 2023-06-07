110 ° Day Contest
Maricopa County Sheriff deputy injured after crash in Glendale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police responded around 2:40 a.m. to a crash near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road and found a white pickup truck and another vehicle had collided. The deputy, who was in the truck, and the driver suffered minor injuries. The civilian driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say speed and impairment are likely factors for the driver and that an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

