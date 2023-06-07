Jaime’s Local Love: Chilte

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two kids, a grill and a tortilla press walk into a farmer’s market — that’s how the owners of CHILTE describe their business. Chef Lawrence Smith, formerly of the NFL, and his fiancé Aseret started in a 10-square-foot pop-up tent. They aimed to disrupt the industry at every level, whether cooking on the street or in a five-star restaurant.

With Chef Lawrence tackling the menu and Aseret handling social media, the team created quite a following in a little bit of time. In three years, they moved from the farmer’s markets (during the pandemic) to a food truck to a new brick and mortar location inside the newly renovated Egyptian Motor Hotel on Phoenix’s Grand Avenue.

Their mantra is “me vale (I do not care),” representing unapologetic authenticity to themselves and their mission. They strive to inspire a new culture in the culinary industry by sourcing locally, cooking from the heart, mentoring one another and building community through food.

Every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find coffee and pastries, along with Chef’s Quiche. From Wednesday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. — dine from the full Chilte menu featuring oysters, yuca frites, guaca flocka flame, birria taco grande, chorizo pastor burger, the incredible guava tart and more!!

Because Chilte is part of the hotel, it also serves as hotel check-in and will soon be offering food from a takeaway window to serve guests who want to eat in their rooms, at the pool or even while enjoying a concert on hotel property.

Chilte

PHONE: 602-807-5226

ADDRESS: 765 Grand Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85007

WEBSITE: www.chiltephx.com

Instagram: @chilte_phx

