Hello, 90s! Phoenix could see its coolest June since 2009

Temperatures in June are more mild than usual for this time of year in Arizona.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you woke up this morning and thought it seemed unusually nice out for this time of year, you aren’t alone! In fact, our First Alert seven-day forecast only includes one triple-digit day over the next week.

If that seems rare for June, it is! So far, Phoenix has already seen two days below 100 this month. If the seven-day forecast holds, we will add at least six more. If you’re counting, that’s eight days below 100 degrees by mid-June. To put it into perspective, last June we only saw one day below 100 for the entire month. And afternoon highs only dropped below 100 twice in June 2021.

If the forecast pans out, the National Weather Service says it could be our coolest June since 2009 when looking at the most days below 100 for the month.

Data from the National Weather Service also shows more than half of our days in Phoenix this year have been below average, with 83 below normal days so far and more to come.

For today’s date, our normal high is 102 so enjoy today’s high of 97. Last year we saw a high of 107 for this date, and eventually those pesky 110+ temps will creep back into the forecast.

