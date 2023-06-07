110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Health groups buy up $110M in medical debt to help clear bills for Arizonans

Around $100 million in medical debt relief will be dispersed among Arizonans very soon.
Around $100 million in medical debt relief will be dispersed among Arizonans very soon.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of Arizonans and those in four other states will soon have their some of their medical debts cleared after two health care providers announced that they are buying up $110 million worth of medical debt to help eliminate it.

SCAN Group, a not-for-profit health care, has announced it will eliminate more than $110 million in medical debt from approximately 70,000 people living in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. The group teamed up with CareOregon to make debt elimination happen. Both groups will pay more than $345,000 to debt acquisition company RIP Medical Debt who will then buy those collection accounts for pennies on the dollar, thereby eliminating balances for tens of thousands of people.

Those who qualify are those with a household income at or below the poverty level with debt that’s 5% or more of said income. Nationally, 1 in 5 households owes more than $4,600 in medical debt. A variety of resources are available for those experiencing extreme medical debt, from financial and legal advice to government and crowdfunding. Click here for more details on RIP Medical Debt.

RIP Medical Debt says they have already eliminated $8.5 billion worth of medical bills for about five million people across the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

Rebecca Rodriguez allegedly shot the victim in front of his home after hanging out with him all...
Woman arrested for alleged shooting death of man at his west Phoenix home
According to Goodyear police, nine people have filed complaints about a business called Vintage...
Arizonans paid thousands for custom cars that were never delivered
Phoenix has already seen two days below 100 this month and if the seven-day forecast holds,...
Hello, 90s! Phoenix could see its coolest June since 2009
.Aasim Hart, 34, was one of two men wanted after he and another man, Jamel Moodie went to...
Fugitive arrested in connection to man’s 2016 murder in Chandler