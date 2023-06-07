110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs nominee for head of state prison system approved by Senate committee

Gov. Hobbs nominated Ryan Thornell to take over the Department of Corrections in late January.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the state prison system on Tuesday cleared a major hurdle. Ryan Thornell, the former Deputy Commissioner of Corrections for Maine, received a unanimous thumbs-up from the five-person Senate Committee on Director Nominations.

To stay in the position, Thornell needs confirmation from the full 30-member state Senate, which appears likely given the ease of the committee hearing. No date for a confirmation vote has been set. The Legislature has been on an extended recess and will not be able to confirm Thornhill until they return to the Capitol next week at the earliest.

Getting her nominees through the nominating process has been a problem for Gov. Hobbs during her first five months in office. Since taking office in January, Arizona’s chief executive has nominated 22 people to lead key state agencies, with only three getting confirmed.

Installing department and agency leaders is critical to any governor’s job. Hobbs, a Democrat, has blamed Republicans for standing in the way. The Senate Committee on Director Nominations is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, where they will consider Hobbs’ choice to run the Arizona Department of Real Estate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Some Arizonans think the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger will benefit the state and WM Phoenix Open,...
9/11 families outraged over PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger
Arizona DACA recipients have made $87.3 million in state and local tax contributions.
Texas judge to rule on revised DACA program, Arizona Dreamers fear outcome
Texas judge to decide fate of nearly 37K Arizona Dreamers
State prison system pick approved by committee