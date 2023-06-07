110 ° Day Contest
Fugitive arrested in connection to man’s 2016 murder in Chandler

.
.Aasim Hart, 34, was one of two men wanted after he and another man, Jamel Moodie went to conduct a drug deal and shot an unrelated roommate.(.)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in 2016.

According to Silent Witness, Aasim Hart, 34, was one of two men wanted after he and another man, Jamel Moodie, went to conduct a drug deal at a home near Frye and McQueen roads back on Jan. 29, 2016. After some sort of altercation, Hart and Moodie allegedly shot 27-year-old Aaron Yaw, who lived at the home but seemingly had nothing to do with the drug deal.

Detectives have spent years trying to locate the pair, who were deemed armed and dangerous after the homicide. While Hart was arrested in a federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, Moodie was sentenced in 2021 to second-degree murder and other related charges.

Hart faces first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, and prohibited possession charges. He is being held on a $1.5 million secured appearance bond.

Yaw’s roommate, then 23-year-old Bayrd Goudeau, was arrested the day after the murder and later pled guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

