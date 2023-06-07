110 ° Day Contest
Firefighters battling warehouse fire in Phoenix

The fire started near 45th Avenue and Indian School Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are working to put out a warehouse fire in Phoenix on Tuesday evening. The fire started near 45th Avenue and Indian School Road. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw dozens of fire crews putting out the flames surrounded by heavy smoke.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second blaze Phoenix firefighters are fighting on Tuesday. Earlier in the afternoon, crews were called to a fire that spread to several buildings near 16th and Oak streets, just north of McDowell Road. That blaze was upgraded to a third-alarm fire.

