Father and daughter take annual walk through New England to Canadian border

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A father-daughter duo are traveling hundreds of miles on foot for a cause.

At just 8 days old, Emma Perritano suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and it was unclear if she would live. She was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Now at 24 years old, Emma and her father, Dan, are now a week into their “annual journey” through New England to the Canadian border.

Her father says they do it because they like it and use the opportunity to raise awareness for notable causes along the way.

Donations from this year’s walk will go to the Voices For Independence fitness program, a non-profit dedicated to serving children and adults with liabilities. The duo is on track to make it to Canada this weekend.

