Crews battle several building fires in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews are on the scene of several fires in a central Phoenix neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the fire near 16th and Oak streets, just north of McDowell Road. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Arizona’s Family’s news chopper captured aerials of a house engulfed in flames, and smoke can be seen traveling in the air. The fire was bumped to a third alarm, meaning more crews and fire trucks have been called to put out the flames. It has spread to more buildings in the area, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.