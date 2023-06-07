Crews battle several building fires in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews are on the scene of several fires in a central Phoenix neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the fire near 16th and Oak streets, just north of McDowell Road. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Arizona’s Family’s news chopper captured aerials of a house engulfed in flames, and smoke can be seen traveling in the air. The fire was bumped to a third alarm, meaning more crews and fire trucks have been called to put out the flames. It has spread to more buildings in the area, firefighters said.

Firefighters are currently fighting several structure fires in the area of 16th St and Oak St. This incident has been balanced to a greater alarm for resources. The PIO is on scene and will provide a complete report as the incident develops. pic.twitter.com/oKXTCotKve — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 7, 2023

The cause of the fire has not been determined. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

