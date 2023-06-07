Cool June continues across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny skies and below-average temperatures continue to dominate our weather headlines as we roll into the mid-week point. Highs on this Wednesday are in the mid-90s across the Valley. The average on this date is 102 degrees.

Expect mostly clear skies and not as breezy tonight, with lows around 70. Expect another chilly night in the High Country, with patchy freezing possible above 6,500 ft. This morning’s low in Flagstaff was 30 degrees, 10 degrees below the average, due to the dry air filling in from that Pacific low. We might warm a few degrees to the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday and may crack back into the triple digits by Saturday.

Yet another low-pressure system is forecast to drop out of the jetstream and spin off the western coastline this weekend, bringing us more cool air and dry conditions. Our highs through Sunday and early next week are trending into the mid to upper 90s, yet again. Our cool start to one of our hottest months is definitely what people are talking about! As we reported to you on Good Morning Arizona, in June 2022, only one day was below 100 degrees. Make that two days for June 2021! According to the NWS-Phoenix office, this could be our coolest June since 2009 for the most days below 100 for the month. Stay tuned!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.