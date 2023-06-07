Bullet Fire near Fort McDowell fully contained

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say after burning over 3,000 acres near Fort McDowell, the Bullet Fire is fully contained. In an update on Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service said crews are still at the scene to monitor the blaze. Drivers can still see smoke from State Route 87, and the Lower Sycamore and Sugar Loaf areas will remain closed until it’s safe to reopen.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: The Bullet Fire is fully contained, 3355 acres. There are still crews on the scene to monitor and patrol. Smoke is still be visible from State Route 87. The Lower Sycamore and Sugar Loaf areas will remain closed until deemed safe. #TontoNF #fireyear2023 pic.twitter.com/BRqYoG3t7J — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 7, 2023

The fire started in the Tonto National Forest over the weekend and burned 3,355 acres in total. The estimate was previously over 4,000 acres, but officials reduced the number due to better mapping. On Tuesday, emergency crews worked to contain the fire to 75% and reopened a southbound lane on State Route 87. Firefighters and air tankers, including some out-of-state crews, have been putting out the flames and hot spots.

On Monday, dozens of people were evacuated from the Lower Sycamore and Sugar Loaf recreation areas. However, no injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported. It’s unknown what sparked the flames.

