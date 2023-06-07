110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bullet Fire near Fort McDowell fully contained

The fire started in the Tonto National Forest.
The fire started in the Tonto National Forest.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say after burning over 3,000 acres near Fort McDowell, the Bullet Fire is fully contained. In an update on Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service said crews are still at the scene to monitor the blaze. Drivers can still see smoke from State Route 87, and the Lower Sycamore and Sugar Loaf areas will remain closed until it’s safe to reopen.

The fire started in the Tonto National Forest over the weekend and burned 3,355 acres in total. The estimate was previously over 4,000 acres, but officials reduced the number due to better mapping. On Tuesday, emergency crews worked to contain the fire to 75% and reopened a southbound lane on State Route 87. Firefighters and air tankers, including some out-of-state crews, have been putting out the flames and hot spots.

On Monday, dozens of people were evacuated from the Lower Sycamore and Sugar Loaf recreation areas. However, no injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported. It’s unknown what sparked the flames.

The fire, located in the Tonto National Forest, is burning in the Lower Sycamore area and as of 10 a.m. Monday, has burned approximately 4,178 acres.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

Deputies searching for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies search for swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
‘The Zone,’ the nickname given to the homeless encampment just west of downtown Phoenix has...
Finding Solutions to the Phoenix homeless encampment known as ‘The Zone.’
Rebecca Rodriguez allegedly shot the victim in front of his home after hanging out with him all...
Mistress arrested for alleged shooting death of a man at his west Phoenix home