Brush fire near Wickenburg closes southbound US 93

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A growing brush fire has forced one direction of the US 93 to close near Wickenburg.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the fire is burning north of town, near milepost 143. As a result, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed. At this time, it’s also unclear when the fire sparked, how much it’s grown, and any possible factors of what caused it to spark.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time of when the freeway could reopen. Arizona’s Family News Chopper is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

