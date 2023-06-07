110 ° Day Contest
Ahwatukee spot serves up ‘Wicked’ deals during happy hour

Wicked Brews brews their own beer with 10 WCKD beers on tap along with happy hour food deals starting at $5.50!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Our next happy hour takes us to Ahwatukee for a place that has great beer and great happy hour deals! Wicked Brews brews their own beer with 10 WCKD beers on tap. Nice start! Now to the deals.

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits

During happy hour, which is Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m., Wicked has several tiers with great food. In the $5.50 range, you can pick up edamame, garlic chip/fries or a cheese quesadilla. They have roasted Brussels sprouts for $6.50. They are the bomb! For that same price, you can get grilled avocado or cauliflower wings. Next up with the $7.50 price point is a hummus plate, boneless wings, shishito peppers or poutine fries. Yum! Don’t sleep on their nacho fries! They will run you $9.50. Be sure to check out their homemade bison meatballs, too, for $9.50. If you’re looking for a good pizza, they can throw a delicious cheese pizza or margherita pizza in the over for $10.50. They have some good beers for happy hour as well. During happy hour, you can pick up a pink for $4.50 or a stein for $6.50. Premium well cocktails will run you $5 during happy hour, which is a pretty good deal! See the whole happy hour menu here! Enjoy!

4921 E. Ray Rd. #103, Phoenix - Happy Hour 2-6 p.m. Mon-Fri

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

