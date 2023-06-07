110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police have taken into custody four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a little girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville police reported the arrests of three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they had taken the fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, into custody.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

According to police, the four men allegedly pulled up next to the car in which Taliyah was riding while it stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out of the car and fired several rounds into the car, resulting in Taliyah’s death.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others in the car were not seriously hurt.

Police said after the shooting, the driver of the car went to a nearby shop for help.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives on Friday.

Police said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Taliyah’s family said she will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

ANDI is a manikin that can breathe, sweat and shiver like a human. He's designed to help ASU...
Meet ANDI: A ‘manikin’ at ASU that can breathe, sweat and shiver like a human
Meet ASU's new research tool: ANDI the thermal manikin
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Kranz’s home was reaching up to 89 degrees because his unit wasn’t working properly.
Veteran-run Mesa company gifts Marine vet brand-new AC unit for free
Phoenix man is out $27,500 after custom car shop fails to make his car