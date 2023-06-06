Young prodigy using talents to benefit charity

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child prodigy from California is using her talents to benefit charity.

Juliette Leong, who became the youngest violin soloist to perform at Carnegie Hall, is also an accomplished painter. “When I go somewhere, I just take a picture with my mind so I can remember it, and then I can come home and just paint it,” the six-year-old said.

The money from each painting sold has totaled more than $70,000, according to Leong’s website, and has been distributed amongst the Asian American Donor Program, Race to Erase MS, Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause, Oakland Public Education Fund, Art in Action, Mensa Foundation, APA Heritage Foundation, and Asian, Inc.

Leong said that besides painting and performing violin, she plans to become a doctor, a zookeeper, a violinist, an artist and a pianist. Recently she was the top prizewinners of 11 international competitions, including 1st place at the 2023 Reno Pops Orchestra 15th annual Solo and Concerto Festival, 1st place at the Charleston International Spring Music Competition, winner of the 2023 Silicon Valley Music Competition, and much more. Click here to learn more about Leong!

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.