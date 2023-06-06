110 ° Day Contest
Young prodigy using talents to benefit charity

At just 6-year-old, Leong has raised more than $70,000 for charity.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child prodigy from California is using her talents to benefit charity.

Juliette Leong, who became the youngest violin soloist to perform at Carnegie Hall, is also an accomplished painter. “When I go somewhere, I just take a picture with my mind so I can remember it, and then I can come home and just paint it,” the six-year-old said.

The money from each painting sold has totaled more than $70,000, according to Leong’s website, and has been distributed amongst the Asian American Donor Program, Race to Erase MS, Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause, Oakland Public Education Fund, Art in Action, Mensa Foundation, APA Heritage Foundation, and Asian, Inc.

Leong said that besides painting and performing violin, she plans to become a doctor, a zookeeper, a violinist, an artist and a pianist. Recently she was the top prizewinners of 11 international competitions, including 1st place at the 2023 Reno Pops Orchestra 15th annual Solo and Concerto Festival, 1st place at the Charleston International Spring Music Competition, winner of the 2023 Silicon Valley Music Competition, and much more. Click here to learn more about Leong!

