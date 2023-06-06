Postal inspectors investigating reports of stolen mail in Camp Verde

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and federal postal inspectors from the U.S. Postal Service are investigating after a number of Camp Verde residents reported that mail had been taken from their mailboxes.

The reports came from residents living near the Verde Lakes and Quarterhorse areas early Tuesday morning. Later in the morning, a majority of the mail was found in a rural area near Old Church and Quarterhorse roads. It’s unclear exactly how much mail was taken or if any had been tampered with.

Anyone in the area who sees misplaced or abandoned mail that doesn’t belong to them is asked to collect it and bring it to the Camp Verde Post Office or reach out to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. Tipsters can also call the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at (928) 554-8300 or the USPS at (877) 876-2455. You can also report online through this link.

