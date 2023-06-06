Police investigating after Pride flag burned at Tempe City Hall
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe has replaced a Pride flag that was recently taken down from flagpole outside of city hall and burned. Now police are investigating the vandalism.
“This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe,” said City Manager Andrew Ching. “We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone.”
On Tuesday, the City of Tempe announced the vandalism, adding that the flagpole was repaired and the flag was replaced. In celebration of Pride Month, the City of Tempe flies a Pride flag with the City of Tempe logo at all city facilities. This flag is flown along with the American, State of Arizona, and Juneteenth flags.
Tempe police have not yet commented on the investigation. The City of Tempe released the following statement:
