Phoenix ‘Zombie Hunter’ to face sentencing this week

The judge has reached a verdict in the penalty phase of the trial
A judge will decide if Bryan Patrick Miller will spend life in prison or be sentenced to death.
A judge will decide if Bryan Patrick Miller will spend life in prison or be sentenced to death.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A serial killer who referred to himself as the “Zombie Hunter” will learn this week if he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death. That decision will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan Patrick Miller was convicted of murdering Angela Brosso in 1992 and Melanie Bernas the following year along the Phoenix canals. Brosso died the night before her 22nd birthday, while Bernas was 17 when she was killed. Investigators found both women had been sliced with a knife and showed signs of sexual assault. Miller was linked to the murders 20 years later.

Miller’s trial finally got underway last September, and the judge found him guilty in April. The sentencing phase of the trial happened last month, where Miller spoke in court for the first time. “I am not looking for sympathy today,” he said on May 22. “This time is for the family and the friends of the victims. I cannot imagine what pain they have endured for all these years.”

Judge Suzanne Cohen will announce her decision on June 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Maricopa County Superior Court in downtown Phoenix.

