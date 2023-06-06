110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix Suns officially name Frank Vogel next head coach

Introductory press conference planned for noon on Tuesday
Frank Vogel has been hired as the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
Frank Vogel has been hired as the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.(Courtesy: Phoenix Suns)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Four days after news broke that the Phoenix Suns were finalizing a deal to hire Frank Vogel as its next head coach, the team made it official Tuesday morning. Vogel will be officially welcomed during an introductory press conference at noon.

“It is an honor to be named head coach of the Phoenix Suns,” Vogel said in a news release about the hire. “The Suns are a first-class organization, and I am grateful for Mat Ishbia and James Jones to have this opportunity. This is a highly talented team that is committed to winning, and I am excited to get to work.”

Vogel has 11 years of experience as a head coach with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers. He coached the Lakers to an NBA championship win in 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank Vogel to the Phoenix Suns as our new head coach,” Owner Mat Ishbia said in the press release. “This is an important day for our organization as we continue to build a championship culture on and off the floor. Frank is an accomplished coach who understands how to win an NBA championship, which is our priority. Frank brings incredible character and work ethic, making him the ideal leader to continue to build one of the best organizations in all of sports.”

Vogel replaces Monty Williams, who was dismissed last month after the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs in an embarrassing blowout loss at home to the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Semifinals. The team had a similar exit in the 2022 playoffs vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

