Person killed after being hit by car in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed after being hit by a car late Monday night in Queen Creek.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 195th Street and Ocotillo Road. While specific details have not been released, a spokesperson for the Town of Queen Creek confirmed the collision was fatal.

Ocotillo Road was closed during the investigation but reopened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE: Ocotillo Road is open #QueenCreekTraffic https://t.co/zl6O4zmCQK — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) June 6, 2023

