Person killed after being hit by car in Queen Creek
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed after being hit by a car late Monday night in Queen Creek.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 195th Street and Ocotillo Road. While specific details have not been released, a spokesperson for the Town of Queen Creek confirmed the collision was fatal.
Ocotillo Road was closed during the investigation but reopened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
