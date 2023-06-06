More wind for AZ today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunny and breezy conditions across the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s will warm to about 100 degrees this afternoon. Expect winds out of the south and southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour, with gustier conditions in the higher elevations of our state.

An area of low pressure sitting over California is driving the windy weather, and it’s also keeping our temperatures below average for this time of year in Phoenix. Look for upper 90s for afternoon highs Wednesday through early next week.

A few isolated storms are possible in the high country today and tomorrow, before dry air takes over and returns us to a more typical, dry June weather pattern.

No rain is expected in the Valley for at least the next 7 days.

