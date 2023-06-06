Mesa mulch fire still smoldering as firefighters turn scene over to property owner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly one week after a massive mulch fire broke out at a Mesa recycling facility, the land continues to smolder. And at the request of CTS Green Waste, Rural Metro Fire has stopped further fire suppression efforts.

Rural Metro says it spent a total of three days on scene at the fire that started on May 31. The agency says the property owner is now planning on bringing in heavy equipment and its own water supply to extinguish the remaining smoldering material.

According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, smoke in the area is not hazardous and the air quality will be monitored in the area. If you have any concerns or complaints, contact ADEQ here.

The fire originally broke out after a spontaneous combustion of organic material. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management representative Tiffany Davila said that fires like this are considered “longer-duration” but aren’t necessarily cause for concern. Tap/click here for more on the mulch fire’s impact on air quality around the Valley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.