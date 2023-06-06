At least 1 Cleveland Browns player robbed at gunpoint, police say

110 ° Day Contest
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police are investigating after at least one Cleveland Browns player was robbed at gunpoint downtown.

According to the police report, Browns player Greg Newsome II told police he left Rumor Bar & Lounge on W. 6th Street with another person around 2:15 a.m. Monday and drove to the Filter Bar and Lounge on W. Superior Avenue.

Newsome stated he parked his 2022 Ram truck in the parking lot next to Filter and went into the bar.

Newsome told police when they went back to the truck around 3:30 a.m., six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint.

Before driving off in Newsome’s truck, the suspects also stole some jewelry he was wearing.

Newsome stated nobody was injured.

A person who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter said a second player was also robbed at gunpoint in the incident, tackle Perrion Winfrey.

The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Cleveland police are also investigating the theft of a Cleveland Browns player’s vehicle from the parking garage at The May in the 200 block of Euclid Ave.

Officers responded to the garage around 8 a.m. Sunday when the owners realized their vehicles were gone. One of the vehicles, a 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat, belongs to a Cleveland Browns player.

According to the police report, security video showed suspects driving into the garage around 4:50 a.m., taking a parking ticket and driving around the garage.

Once the suspects saw the Hellcat, they broke into the vehicle and drove away in it. Before leaving the garage, the suspects also stole a Dodge Challenger. according to the police report.

Police said there are no arrests in either incident.

Newsome posted Monday night about the incident, saying “It’s a cruel world we live in” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

