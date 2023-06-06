Glendale police searching for truck driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are searching for a truck driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run last week. On Tuesday, investigators released photos of the suspected truck involved in the collision. The vehicle is described as a white, late model Ford F-150. It has a white camper shell, black rims, no step rails and is missing the right rearview mirror, police said.

On June 2, just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to the crash near Arcadia Drive and Camelback Road, just north of Indian School Road. Investigators say the Ford driver struck 42-year-old Arthur Bordeau and took off along Camelback Road. Bordeau was taken to the hospital, where he died. A second driver stayed at the scene, police said. Authorities didn’t say if Bordeau was in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information about the truck or driver is asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

