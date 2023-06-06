110 ° Day Contest
Glendale police searching for truck driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

The truck has a white camper shell, black rims, no step rails and is missing the right rearview mirror, police said.(Glendale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are searching for a truck driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run last week. On Tuesday, investigators released photos of the suspected truck involved in the collision. The vehicle is described as a white, late model Ford F-150. It has a white camper shell, black rims, no step rails and is missing the right rearview mirror, police said.

On June 2, just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to the crash near Arcadia Drive and Camelback Road, just north of Indian School Road. Investigators say the Ford driver struck 42-year-old Arthur Bordeau and took off along Camelback Road. Bordeau was taken to the hospital, where he died. A second driver stayed at the scene, police said. Authorities didn’t say if Bordeau was in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information about the truck or driver is asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

