Girl who loves fashion, creativity gets to visit style salon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In our Finding Forever series, Arizona’s Family introduces you to loving children in foster care looking for the perfect family. One of them is Bella, a girl who loves clothing, fashion and anything creative.

And recently, she got to take a trip to a spot that knows a thing or two about style, The Aveda Institute in Tempe. They were so kind to open their doors so Bella could get a behind-the-scenes look at hair design with Frances, one of the students.

“We would take one section at a time, so we are going to try and get all of this hair out of the way,” Frances said as she practiced on a model with Bella. The two talked about what it takes to be a hairstylist and some of the training they do here in Tempe.

This outgoing and creative kid got to practice on the models, quickly picking up some of the tricks of the trade. “Go ahead and comb, so the tangles are out,” Frances said. “You’re doing a good job!”

Josie with AASK, the adoption agency Arizona’s Family works with, said Bella would do well in a home with no children since she thrives on one-on-one attention. “She does really well with people who are caring, nurturing and provide a really a safe and loving space for her.”

Bella loves writing stories and poems. She loves fashion and anything with vibrant color.

Josie said Bella would do well in a home with a mother since she connects well to women. “She does connect really well with women,” Josie said. “So a family that has at least one mom would be really great for her.”

To find out how you might become a forever family for Bella or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

