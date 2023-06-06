Families impacted by violent crime hopeful for Phoenix Police’s new crime reduction plan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department plans to overhaul its policing plan and strategy as the population grows amid a federal investigation and in the face of a recently-sworn in new police chief. The new chief admits there was no plan when he first took over leadership. Arizona’s Family asked if that was surprising to him. “I would say that its different from the last department I worked in,” said Chief Michael Sullivan.

The goal is to reduce violent crimes in the nation’s fifth-largest city by 5% and the number of property crimes by 8%. “I think its incredibly important to make sure we know what we are shooting for,” said Chief Sullivan. “If we can do this year over year, this can make a substantive difference in this community.” “I think every day we hear about someone losing someone,” said Xena Shikenjanski, who’s brother and cousin were shot to death at a South Phoenix party in 2022; their killer has not been caught. “Its like it happened yesterday, we still think about it, its not going to go away for us,” said Shikenjanski.

Four primary focuses were listed in the document: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Phoenix police say the purpose is to create a department-wide framework of crime reduction strategies that will trickle down into each precinct and bureau. In addition, by deploying a business model, department leaders and supervisors should be able to use performance measurement to ensure accountability across Phoenix PD.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association told Arizona’s Family the following regarding the crime reduction plan:

“The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of both our dedicated officers and the community we proudly serve. In recent years, we have witnessed a significant surge in violent crime and attacks targeting our officers and community members, while the number of Phoenix Police Officers has remained insufficient to address these challenges. The Association welcomes the release of the Phoenix Crime Reduction Plan, recognizing the strategic priorities outlined to prevent and control criminal activity. However, we firmly believe that our effectiveness in reducing violent crime is constrained by the limited number of officers and detectives currently serving the city. To make substantial progress in tackling this issue, it is imperative that we have an ample workforce of police officers capable of saturating high-crime areas and promptly responding to daily calls for service. Additionally, the presence of an adequate number of detectives is crucial to carrying out the necessary investigative work required to identify and apprehend the most violent individuals within our community. We commend the ongoing efforts of the Department in its active recruitment endeavors, as we strive to position ourselves to provide exceptional service to our community. By increasing our staffing levels, we can bolster our ability to combat crime, protect our citizens, and maintain law and order in our neighborhoods.”

Arizona’s Family asked Chief Sullivan about the staff shortage, and he said, “I think that’s even more important that we are focused on that we actually have a plan so we can be as efficient as we can with the limited resources we do.” Chief Sullivan said 100 more recruits are in the academy. Meanwhile, Shikenjanski is optimistic about the plan. “I’m happy there is something in place and the Phoenix PD will be taking this seriously,” Shikenjansk said.

To see the full plan, click here.

