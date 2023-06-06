110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Families impacted by violent crime hopeful for Phoenix Police’s new crime reduction plan

The goal is to reduce violent crimes in the nation’s fifth-largest city by 5% and the number of property crimes by 8%.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department plans to overhaul its policing plan and strategy as the population grows amid a federal investigation and in the face of a recently-sworn in new police chief. The new chief admits there was no plan when he first took over leadership. Arizona’s Family asked if that was surprising to him. “I would say that its different from the last department I worked in,” said Chief Michael Sullivan.

The goal is to reduce violent crimes in the nation’s fifth-largest city by 5% and the number of property crimes by 8%. “I think its incredibly important to make sure we know what we are shooting for,” said Chief Sullivan. “If we can do this year over year, this can make a substantive difference in this community.” “I think every day we hear about someone losing someone,” said Xena Shikenjanski, who’s brother and cousin were shot to death at a South Phoenix party in 2022; their killer has not been caught. “Its like it happened yesterday, we still think about it, its not going to go away for us,” said Shikenjanski.

Four primary focuses were listed in the document: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Phoenix police say the purpose is to create a department-wide framework of crime reduction strategies that will trickle down into each precinct and bureau. In addition, by deploying a business model, department leaders and supervisors should be able to use performance measurement to ensure accountability across Phoenix PD.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association told Arizona’s Family the following regarding the crime reduction plan:

Arizona’s Family asked Chief Sullivan about the staff shortage, and he said, “I think that’s even more important that we are focused on that we actually have a plan so we can be as efficient as we can with the limited resources we do.” Chief Sullivan said 100 more recruits are in the academy. Meanwhile, Shikenjanski is optimistic about the plan. “I’m happy there is something in place and the Phoenix PD will be taking this seriously,” Shikenjansk said.

To see the full plan, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire near 45th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Firefighters battling warehouse fire in Phoenix
Crews working to put out large fire at Phoenix warehouse
It only takes a few minutes to secure the load you're carrying in, on, or around your vehicle.
Arizona leaders stress importance of securing vehicle loads
Retired Mesa officer warning others to tie down vehicle loads to avoid crashes
Kranz’s home was reaching up to 89 degrees because his unit wasn’t working properly.
Veteran-run Mesa company gifts Marine vet brand-new AC unit for free