Families impacted by violent crime hopeful for Phoenix Police’s new crime reduction plan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department plans to overhaul its policing plan and strategy as the population grows amid a federal investigation and in the face of a recently-sworn in new police chief. The new chief admits there was no plan when he first took over leadership. Arizona’s Family asked if that was surprising to him. “I would say that its different from the last department I worked in,” said Chief Michael Sullivan.
The goal is to reduce violent crimes in the nation’s fifth-largest city by 5% and the number of property crimes by 8%. “I think its incredibly important to make sure we know what we are shooting for,” said Chief Sullivan. “If we can do this year over year, this can make a substantive difference in this community.” “I think every day we hear about someone losing someone,” said Xena Shikenjanski, who’s brother and cousin were shot to death at a South Phoenix party in 2022; their killer has not been caught. “Its like it happened yesterday, we still think about it, its not going to go away for us,” said Shikenjanski.
Four primary focuses were listed in the document: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.
Phoenix police say the purpose is to create a department-wide framework of crime reduction strategies that will trickle down into each precinct and bureau. In addition, by deploying a business model, department leaders and supervisors should be able to use performance measurement to ensure accountability across Phoenix PD.
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association told Arizona’s Family the following regarding the crime reduction plan:
Arizona’s Family asked Chief Sullivan about the staff shortage, and he said, “I think that’s even more important that we are focused on that we actually have a plan so we can be as efficient as we can with the limited resources we do.” Chief Sullivan said 100 more recruits are in the academy. Meanwhile, Shikenjanski is optimistic about the plan. “I’m happy there is something in place and the Phoenix PD will be taking this seriously,” Shikenjansk said.
To see the full plan, click here.
