Driver in serious condition after crashing into house in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is in the hospital after crashing their car into a house in Chandler on Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Chandler police were called near Riggs and Gilbert roads, where they found a car that had crashed into the side of a home. The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say speed and impairment are being looked into as factors of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

