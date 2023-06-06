Driver in serious condition after crashing into house in Chandler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is in the hospital after crashing their car into a house in Chandler on Monday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., Chandler police were called near Riggs and Gilbert roads, where they found a car that had crashed into the side of a home. The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police say speed and impairment are being looked into as factors of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
