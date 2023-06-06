Daniel Robinson’s father discusses new information in missing son’s case

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This month marks two years since geologist Daniel Robinson went missing from a work site in Buckeye. Investigators found his car crashed a month later, but there have been no signs of Robinson since.

Buckeye Police just released an updated report on the case, and his father is now responding to the new information that’s out in the public. His family and investigators are going on two years of searching for the missing geologist, who vanished in late June 2021.

His car was found crashed with all his belongings inside, but Robinson was never seen again. The police report revealed when detectives extracted data from Robinson’s Google searches in the week leading up to his disappearance. Some searches stuck out like “love changed me,” “delete Instagram account,” “shooting Tempe,” “explosion,” and “I’m okay to do things I hate.”

But Robinson’s dad, David, had just talked to his son on the phone and didn’t hear anything alarming. “Outside of the history for searching things like that, he definitely did not display that openly,” said David Robinson.

The new information in the report shows Robinson’s phone at the crash site at 10:05 a.m., and it stopped tracking just after 10:30 a.m. That becomes very important with the other new details. We learned much more about a witness named Bill, who claimed to have seen Robinson in the area after he disappeared.

Bill noticed Robinson’s new jeep and said he wore a reflective work shirt and boots. He also noticed Robinson was missing part of his arm, consistent with Robinson’s disability. “At first his story seemed to be valid. I even mentioned it at my second family press conference that there was a second person who saw my son,” said David.

But Bill claimed to have seen Robinson around 11:30 a.m., then changed his story to different potential sighting times, none that matched the data of Robinson’s phone at the crash site by 10 a.m. The police report also casts suspicion that Bill may not have been truthful about a law enforcement background. “Those were red flags for me. I went to the Buckeye Police Department with that,” said David.

After Buckeye Police interviewed Bill just two weeks ago, they issued this statement in their report: “At this time, there is no evidence in Billy’s electronic devices or phone records which helps to corroborate or disprove his story. The data in Daniel’s phone does not align with his story and it remains unclear what his motivation would be to lie about talking to Daniel the day he went missing.”

Robinson’s dad said he has to remain hopeful. “I just have my faith to believe that somehow, some way, I’m going to find my son alive and I’m going to bring him back home,” said David.

Because Robinson lived in Tempe, Tempe PD also assisted in the investigation and forensically processed Robinson’s computers and iPad but did not find any information that could help find him. Buckeye PD said they’re still analyzing the raw data, and they’re still actively taking tips in the case.

Robinson’s dad plans to hold a virtual candlelight vigil on June 23, the day his son disappeared.

