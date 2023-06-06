110 ° Day Contest
Cooler than average temps the rest of the week for Arizona

As a low-pressure system approaches from the west, Arizona saw cooler temperatures today statewide. Paul Horton has the forecast.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As a low-pressure system approaches from the west, Arizona saw cooler temperatures today statewide. We also saw thunderstorms, some severe, in eastern Arizona. There was a report of nickel-sized hail near Sanders, which is along I-40 just before you get into New Mexico. The Four Corners area also had a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today. Those storms have since moved into New Mexico. Over the next few days, with limited moisture, we won’t see too many storms around the state.

In the Valley, the upper-level low means we’ll see high temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the week. That’s pretty unusual to see a string of such cool weather in June. No one’s complaining, but the unusual weather pattern probably means the onset of the monsoon will be delayed in most locations around the state. Or it may not. The Arizona monsoon can be quite fickle at times.

The reason we’ll see such an extended period of cooler than normal temperatures is because after the low west of us passed to the north in a couple of days yet another low pressure system will drop into California keeping us cool.

