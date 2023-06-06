Building a smarter Arizona at Mesa Arts Center highlights new technology

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Arts Center is hosting the Smarter Arizona showcase in partnership with Cox Communications on Tuesday to highlight the importance of smart technology, recent developments and how it is helping improve the Valley.

Smart tech can include tools for nearly every field: retail, healthcare, workplace, education, mobile, and more. One of the developments is called Dynamic Curbside Solutions which will help organize rideshare and parking arrangements in public circles to keep traffic flow moving and parking availability open.

“Lots of people want to come and access the curb...and this helps them manage that space...and manage the time people spend there so everyone has access in a safe and meaningful way,” said one developer.

“Cox Smarter Arizona is an event we’re going to be hosting to demonstrate the interactive and immersive way that technology can be used to make our communities better and smarter,” said Susan Anable, Phoenix Market Vice President.

A robot even attended the event as part of the Arizona Robots League. “We’re able to learn how to work together as a team to design, develop, program, manufacture--everything with this robot,” said a student named Liz.

