Bud Light sales are down, but remain America’s top-selling beer

FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company's handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash received after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Sales of Bud Light may have slipped, but it’s still the top-selling beer in the United States.

It’s been about two months since Bud Light’s trans-inclusive marketing push that torpedoed its sales.

The customer revolt followed an Instagram partnership with a transgender influencer.

Now, however, there are signs the worst might be over.

Sales for the week leading into Memorial Day weekend fell 24% from the same period a year ago, but that’s a slight improvement from the prior week when sales were down more than a quarter compared to a year earlier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

