Book gift ideas for dad just in time before Father’s Day

We have some suggestions for Father's Day gifts this year!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Father’s Day is right around the corner and Arizona’s Family is ready to help make sure you don’t forget to secure that perfect gift!

Today on Olivia’s Book Club, Olivia Fierro suggests hitting the bookstore this year! If you have a new dad in your life, consider some board books for kiddos and fathers to share! “You Be Daddy” and “Dads Can Do It All” are two fantastic books for new fathers.

For those dads who are avid readers, consider Haruki Murakami’s “Men Without Women” or “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running” or Stephen King’s “Fairy Tale!” If you have a dad who’s not much of a reader, consider this blockbuster-written style book by local author T.J. Newman called “Drowning.” Another few suggestions are “The Best Presidential Writing” and Gordon Ramsay’s “Uncharted.”

