110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona leaders stress importance of securing vehicle loads

“Secure Your Load Day” is June 6
It only takes a few minutes to secure the load you're carrying in, on, or around your vehicle.
It only takes a few minutes to secure the load you're carrying in, on, or around your vehicle.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve driven on Valley area roadways, chances are you’ve seen debris that’s fallen from vehicles like ladders or mattresses. Oftentimes, those situations can lead to car accidents that result in injury or death.

Now Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared June 6 to be “Arizona Secure Your Load Day” to stress the importance of properly tying down or securing vehicle loads. in order to prevent more people on the roads from crashing due to flying debris. “Swimming pool slides, refrigerators, toilets, furniture — ADOT crews have removed incredible things from freeway lanes,” Arizona Department of Transportation State Engineer and Deputy Director for Transportation Greg Byres said in a news release. “Items that tumble onto freeways can severely damage vehicles that are moving at freeway speeds and can be deadly for the people in those vehicles.”

State and regional leaders gathered Tuesday morning to remind drivers that it only takes a few minutes to tie down your loads.

“We saw more than 800 debris-related crashes last year in the Maricopa region. In the past 10 years, 23 people in our community have lost their lives to unsecured loads or dangerous debris,” says Jack Sellers, chair of the Transportation Policy Committee. “These crashes are preventable by securing your load and properly maintaining your vehicle.”

Litter and debris cleanup is paid for by a half-cent sales tax which is set to expire in 2024 unless voters decide to extend it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames....
Bullet Fire remains at just over 4,000 acres near Fort McDowell
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field, which combines computer science and robust datasets to...
Attorney General Mayes warns of AI voice-clone scams
Arizona AG warns of AI voice-clone scams
Justin Walowitz, 41, and Andre Woods, 48, have been arrested on assault and kidnapping charges.
2 men arrested after assault leads to standoff at Old Town Scottsdale motel
File photo of an air conditioning unit.
A/C unit needs fixed? Maricopa County HVAC program could help with repairs