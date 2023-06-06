Arizona Department of Liquor to accept lottery entries for 89 liquor licenses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Liquor will accept lottery entries for liquor licenses beginning Monday, June 19, through Friday, July 7.

There are 89 available liquor licenses this year, with 33 licenses tied to population growth and 56 previously revoked or reverted licenses being placed back in circulation. Prices for the licenses range from $13,100 for a Beer and Wine Bar license in Pinal County to $930,600 for a Liquor Store license in Maricopa County. It’ll cost $250 to enter the lottery.

If the number of applications exceeds the available licenses, a random selection drawing will determine which applicants are chosen for the process. The drawing is scheduled for August 2 at 10 a.m.

If interested in applying, visit the Department’s website at azliquor.gov/lottery.cfm for full lottery rules and conditions. Violating the lottery rules or requirements may result in losing deposits and any licenses awarded through the lottery.

